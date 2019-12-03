Unilever Becomes Latest Big Co. To Close Pension Scheme

Law360, London (December 3, 2019, 5:18 PM GMT) -- Unilever U.K. will close its defined benefits pension plan to new employees due to rising administrative costs, becoming the latest FTSE100 company to call time on the retirement scheme. Unilever said Monday it was moving new staff to a defined contribution plan and reducing payouts for its 7,300 existing U.K. employees that wished to stay on the defined benefits plan. It is the latest company to move away from defined benefit pension plans, where former employees are guaranteed a fixed amount at retirement, irrespective of investment returns on contributions. Defined contributions, by contrast, are more vulnerable to market factors and require...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS