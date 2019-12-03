O'Melveny Adds Former Deputy SG To Supreme Court Practice

Law360, Washington (December 3, 2019, 5:39 PM EST) -- O'Melveny & Myers LLP has landed former Deputy Solicitor General Michael Dreeben in his first law firm job after 30 years at the U.S. Department of Justice, where he argued more than 100 cases before the U.S. Supreme Court and became one of the nation's foremost criminal law experts. Dreeben, who left government in June, joins O'Melveny in D.C. as a partner in the firm's appellate and white collar practices, and will also work on cybersecurity, data privacy and securities litigation, the firm said Tuesday. "Michael has a well-earned reputation as one of the nation's top legal minds and most effective...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS