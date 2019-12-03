Caltex Spurns $5.8B Couche-Tard Bid But Keeps Talks Alive

Law360 (December 3, 2019, 10:58 AM EST) -- Caltex Australia on Tuesday rejected a sweetened AU$8.6 billion (US$5.8 billion) offer from Canada’s Alimentation Couche-Tard but kept the door open for negotiations, casting doubt on the retail gas and convenience chain operator’s plans to float a portion of its convenience business. The rejection came about a week after Caltex Australia Ltd. confirmed media reports that it was being courted by Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. Caltex at the time said that the AU$34.50 per-share offer was an increase from the AU$32 per share bid that was initially lobbed by Couche-Tard. The Caltex board found that even at the increased price, Couche-Tard’s offer...

