Ex-Davis Polk Atty Joins Orrick's Int'l Trade Group In DC

Law360 (December 3, 2019, 5:25 PM EST) -- Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP has added a Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP attorney with more than 20 years of experience representing companies in multibillion-dollar foreign mergers and acquisitions and advising them on compliance with economic sanctions. Jeanine McGuinness, who has represented companies in finance, telecommunications, energy and pharmaceuticals, joined as a partner in the firm’s international trade and compliance group in Washington, D.C., on Monday. McGuinness told Law360 that at her new firm she will be able to use her experience securing the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States’ approval on international mergers and acquisitions to help technology...

