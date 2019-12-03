Judge Suggests IRS Get Quick Appeal Of 'Problematic' Ruling

Law360 (December 3, 2019, 5:38 PM EST) -- A Delaware federal judge is recommending a quick hearing for an IRS appeal of a bankruptcy court order denying it a priority claim for a car insurance company's taxes, calling the decision "problematic" for all tax-collecting bodies. In a ruling Monday, Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge Mary Pat Thynge recommended that the IRS be allowed to skip mandatory mediation in its appeal of a decision by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, which said that the agency does not have a priority claim on Affirmative Insurance Holdings Inc.'s 2015 corporate income taxes because the company entered Chapter 7 partway...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS