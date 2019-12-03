Toronto VC Firm Clinches $321M Fund With Eye On Fintech

Law360 (December 3, 2019, 1:47 PM EST) -- Toronto-based investment firm Portag3 Ventures said Tuesday that it has clinched its second fund after raking in CA$427 million ($321 million) from limited partners, with plans to focus on early-stage investments in financial technology companies. The fund, called Portag3 Ventures II LP, received capital commitments from an array of investors, including Canadian and global financial institutions and other institutional investors. Specific investors in the new fund include Alterna Savings and Credit Union, Aviva France, BDC Capital, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, CNP Assurances, NSV Wolf Capital, Public Sector Pension Investment Board and Western & Southern Financial Group, among others,...

