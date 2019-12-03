Senate Committee Advances FDA Nominee

Law360 (December 3, 2019, 3:25 PM EST) -- A Senate panel on Tuesday pushed forward the nomination of oncologist Stephen M. Hahn to head the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, despite concerns about his commitment to tougher e-cigarette regulations. By a bipartisan vote of 18-5, the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee approved Hahn's nomination for FDA commissioner. However, Sen. Patty Murray of Washington, the committee's top Democrat, said she was voting against his nomination given his refusal during a hearing last month to commit to enforcing stronger regulations on e-cigarettes. "I was particularly concerned that when pressed, from both sides of the aisle, Dr. Hahn refused to...

