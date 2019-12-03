Fossil Urges Justices To Avoid 'Windfall' Trademark Fines

Law360 (December 3, 2019, 12:31 PM EST) -- Fossil Inc. is urging the U.S. Supreme Court to tightly limit when trademark infringers must fork over their profits to a brand owner, saying such a “windfall” should only be awarded when the law has been violated willfully. In a brief filed Nov. 27, the accessories company warned the justices that an award of profits is a “particularly severe remedy” that must only be foisted on true bad actors who intentionally infringe trademarks. “Under this rule, a defendant who acted in good faith, and the court itself, would be spared burden of an accounting where the defendant’s actions did not call...

