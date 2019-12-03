Senate Confirms Ex-Hedge Fund Atty To NY Trial Court

Law360, Washington (December 3, 2019, 2:39 PM EST) -- A former federal prosecutor and hedge fund lawyer easily won Senate confirmation Tuesday to a judgeship in the Eastern District of New York, making him just the second Empire State trial court pick approved during the Trump administration. Eric R. Komitee won a bipartisan 86-4 vote to take the bench in the district where he spent eight years as a federal prosecutor, ultimately becoming chief of the Business and Securities Fraud Section. He left the Brooklyn U.S. Attorney's Office in 2008 to join the hedge fund Viking Global Investors LP, where he spent a decade as general counsel. As a federal...

