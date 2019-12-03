Enviro Groups Hit UNC With Clean Air Suit Over Coal Burning

Law360 (December 3, 2019, 8:05 PM EST) -- The Center for Biological Diversity and the Sierra Club said Tuesday that the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is burning more coal than its permits allow, polluting the air and causing potential health risks. The advocacy groups accused the university of exceeding coal-burning limits on two specific campus boilers and violating several testing and inspection requirements included in four permits granted under the Clean Air Act from 2014 to 2018, according to the lawsuit filed in North Carolina federal court. The groups also claim the university kept improper or inaccurate records about the tests and inspections. The lawsuit alleges...

