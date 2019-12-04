FDIC Chair Defends Push To Address Madden Concerns

Law360 (December 4, 2019, 9:36 PM EST) -- The head of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. on Wednesday defended federal regulators’ rulemaking push to allay industry concerns about the Second Circuit’s controversial Madden decision, telling Democratic lawmakers the effort won’t give predatory lenders a green light to skirt state usury laws. Appearing at a hearing of the House Financial Services Committee, FDIC Chairwoman Jelena McWilliams sought to correct the record on draft rules that seek to tamp down marketplace uncertainty attributed to the Second Circuit’s 2015 ruling in Madden v. Midland Funding, which cast doubt on the validity of some higher-priced bank loans acquired by nonbanks. Consumer advocates have...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS