Armstrong Teasdale Ducks Atty's Age Bias Suit At 8th Circ.

Law360 (December 3, 2019, 5:09 PM EST) -- A former Armstrong Teasdale LLP equity partner may not sue the firm for age discrimination under federal law, as he does not fit the definition of an employee, the Eighth Circuit held on Tuesday. Joseph von Kaenel may not contend that Armstrong Teasdale's policy that requires partners to retire by the age of 70 violates the Age Discrimination in Employment Act, as he had the right to vote on changes to the agreement, he shared in the firm's profits and losses as part of his compensation, and his "substantive" work was not reviewable by others, according to the appellate court panel's...

