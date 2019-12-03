LeClairRyan Attorney Questioned Over Bankruptcy Funds

Law360 (December 3, 2019, 6:45 PM EST) -- The former chief legal officer of defunct law firm LeClairRyan has been ousted as the wind-down trustee of title insurer LandAmerica Financial Group after a Virginia bankruptcy court was told the attorney deposited $2.85 million in excess funds into personal accounts. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kevin R. Huennekens formally replaced Bruce Matson as LFG’s wind-down trustee on Nov. 25 over Matson’s objections. His replacement, Benjamin C. Ackerly of Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, will be partially tasked with looking into his predecessor and the strange series of events that led Judge Huennekens to reopen the long-dormant case in the first place. LFG’s Chapter...

