Bank Regulators' Proposals Won't Erase Madden Uncertainty

Law360 (December 4, 2019, 2:36 PM EST) -- The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency have each issued a proposed rulemaking to clarify that when a bank[1] sells, assigns or otherwise transfers a loan, interest permissible prior to the transfer continues to be permissible following the transfer. The proposed rules are intended to address — at least partially — the uncertainty created by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit's 2015 decision in Madden v. Midland Funding LLC, which called into question longstanding “valid-when-made” and “stand-in-the-shoes” principles relied upon by loan originators, securitizers and investors. The proposed rules, however, may not...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS