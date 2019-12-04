Mich. Senate Sends Marketplace, Remote Seller Bills To Gov.

Law360 (December 4, 2019, 7:52 PM EST) -- Michigan would tax marketplace facilitators such as Amazon and eBay starting Jan. 1 and codify the state Department of Treasury's existing remote seller policy under four bills passed Wednesday by the state Senate. The Michigan Capitol is shown in Lansing, where the Senate passed four bills Wednesday that require remote sellers and market facilitators to collect tax. (AP) H.B. 4540, H.B. 4541, H.B. 4542 and H.B. 4543 were all passed unanimously by the Michigan Senate without discussion. The state House passed the bills unanimously last month, and they now head to Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Tiffany Brown, a spokeswoman for Whitmer,...

