Acosta Inc. OK'd For Quick Trip Through Del. Ch. 11

Law360 (December 3, 2019, 8:02 PM EST) -- Acknowledging what he said appears to be a trend in some types of prepackaged Chapter 11 cases, a Delaware bankruptcy judge on Tuesday approved a meteoric schedule for retail marketer Anna Holdings Inc's. $3.1 billion debt-to-equity rework. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher S. Sontchi agreed to a Dec. 16 confirmation for the company, parent of major marketing firm Acosta Inc. and 18 other affiliates, after noting that scheduling conflicts for the two-day-old case prevented him from a final hearing on Dec. 13, as originally requested.. "This is my first experience with what's obviously a new trend in a certain number of prepackaged...

