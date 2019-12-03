Pittsburgh Utility Sued For Firing Man Over Medical Marijuana

Law360 (December 3, 2019, 6:50 PM EST) -- The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority fired a customer service representative for testing positive for marijuana even though he had a medical marijuana card and should have been protected by Pennsylvania law, according to a complaint filed in state court Tuesday. Terrence Suber said he provided the contractor performing drug screenings with a copy of his card that allowed him to use cannabis to treat his post-traumatic stress disorder, but when he tried to present the same card to a supervisor at PWSA, she ignored it and fired him in July, the complaint said. “By terminating plaintiff merely because he tested...

