Univ. Of Miami Can't Dodge Sex Bias Suit Over Prof's Pay

Law360 (December 4, 2019, 4:24 PM EST) -- A federal judge on Tuesday denied dismissal bids from the University of Miami in a sex bias suit, finding the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and a female professor have made sufficient allegations that she performs equal work to a male counterpart who is paid about $25,000 more than her. In a five-page order, U.S. District Judge Robert N. Scola Jr. cited a variety of points that intervenor-plaintiff Louise Davidson-Schmich and the EEOC have raised to show equal work in support of their claims of violations of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act and the Equal Pay Act. "Here, the plaintiffs...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS