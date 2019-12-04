Ind. County Tried To Kill $175M Wind Farm, Developer Says

Law360 (December 4, 2019, 3:49 PM EST) -- A company planning to invest $175 million to build a wind farm in Montgomery County, Indiana, is suing the county alleging it passed measures aimed at killing the project after the company spent millions to pursue it, in violation of their mutual agreements. Sugar Creek Wind LLC said Tuesday that when the political wind shifted, the county reneged on promises the company had relied on when spending millions in preparation to build an approximately 250 megawatt wind farm. In 2013, three required agreements for the project were negotiated between the company and county, providing Sugar Creek with tax benefits and a...

