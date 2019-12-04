Enviros Told DC Circ. Is Wrong Venue For Emissions Dispute

Law360, Washington (December 4, 2019, 11:02 PM EST) -- A D.C. Circuit judge on Wednesday questioned why environmental groups asked the appellate court to force the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to set emissions standards for hazardous pollutants instead of asking a district court to tell the agency it's dragging its feet on a separate petition seeking action on the issue. The issue before the court centers on the lack of limits on certain air pollutants linked to pulp mill combustion that the EPA did not address in a 2001 rule. A three-judge panel is weighing a 2017 request by Louisiana Environmental Action Network, PT AirWatchers and Sierra Club to compel the regulator...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS