Asset Manager Faces Sanctions Over $217M Hedge Fund Buy

Law360, London (December 4, 2019, 1:39 PM GMT) -- The Swiss stock exchange's listing authority accused a Zurich-based asset manager on Wednesday of failing to properly disclose financial liabilities in connection with its 2016 takeover of U.K. hedge fund Cantab Capital Partners. SIX Exchange Regulation AG said it has submitted a request for sanctions against GAM, claiming the Swiss company violated accounting standards in its 2017 financial statements. The company allegedly breached the International Financial Reporting Standards, global accounting rules known as IFRS. The regulatory body said it had found “alleged deficiencies” in the way GAM accounted for its purchase of Cantab. “GAM Holding AG has presumably failed to estimate this obligation...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS