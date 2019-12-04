Bank Ordered To Pay More Costs In Fake Pirate Claim

Law360, London (December 4, 2019, 12:38 PM GMT) -- A court ruled on Wednesday that a Greek bank must pay several insurers up to £3.8 million ($5 million) in additional costs after throwing out the lender's $77 million insurance claim for what later emerged to be a fake pirate attack. Judge Nigel Teare said at the High Court that he was awarding costs on an indemnity basis to Talbot Underwriting, Hiscox and eight other insurers after he found that Piraeus Bank AE had knowingly pursued a weak case in an “uncompromising manner.” The costs come on top of the £8.7 million paid to the underwriters after the 52-day trial ended in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS