Russian Investor Countersues For $950M In Bank Fraud Suit

Law360, London (December 9, 2019, 7:40 PM GMT) -- A Russian billionaire is accusing the now-nationalized bank he founded of running an “abusive campaign” against him and his family with its massive fraud lawsuit, lodging a counterclaim seeking compensation for losses up to $950 million. In a Dec. 2 defense filing, Boris Mints accused his former colleagues at PJSC National Bank Trust and Bank Otkritie Financial Corp. of trying to destroy his reputation and that of his sons after the institutions were placed into administration by the Russian Central Bank in 2017. The banks claimed in a June suit that Mints and his three sons committed fraud to pay off the debts...

