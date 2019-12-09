Ex-Partners Fight Hedge Fund's £7.4M Suit Over Bonuses

Law360, London (December 9, 2019, 7:07 PM GMT) -- Two former BlueCrest Capital Management partners have hit back against a £7.4 million ($9.7 million) claim that they should return bonuses awarded not long before they left, arguing that merely considering leaving the company at that time would not forfeit the bonus. Alexander Codrington and Russell Hartley, former limited partners and senior portfolio managers at BlueCrest Capital Management (UK) LLP, said they are not legally bound to return the performance bonus the company paid to them just two months before they handed in their notices of resignation in April 2018. The ex-partners said in a High Court defense filed on Nov....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS