Salt Co. Represented Biz Fairly To Insurer In £2.8M Suit

Law360, London (December 4, 2019, 6:24 PM GMT) -- A salt producer is defending its claim for a £2.8 million ($3.7 million) payment from insurer Covea for fire damage, saying it did own the equipment and lawfully occupied premises hit by the blaze. NGS Salt Supplies Ltd. on Monday hit back against Covea Insurance PLC’s refusal to pay for fire damages under a 2018 policy. The insurer has alleged that the salt manufacturing company misrepresented its business by making it seem less risky by withholding the true leasehold ownership of the premises and refinery equipment when the policy was first drawn up in 2017. The company is looking to recoup £2.8...

