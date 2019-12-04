Zurich Witness In £5M Trial Says Nondisclosure Voids Policy

Law360, London (December 4, 2019, 7:04 PM GMT) -- A senior Zurich underwriter testified Wednesday that a recycling plant withheld information that would have kept the insurer from renewing its policy before a fire that caused more than £4.8 million ($6.3 million) in damage, citing the “cumulative” effect of keeping several details under wraps. Senior underwriter Andy Penny told the High Court that Niramax Group Ltd. failed to disclose key facts that should void its policy with Zurich Insurance PLC and spare the insurer from having pay for the blaze that consumed the plant, located in Hartlepool in northern England. Among other things, the insurer pointed to a 2012 fire at...

