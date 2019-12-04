Cooley, Kirkland Drive $2B Deal For Education Software Co.

Law360 (December 4, 2019, 9:53 AM EST) -- Technology-focused private equity firm Thoma Bravo LLC has agreed to buy education software company Instructure for roughly $2 billion, the companies said Wednesday, in a deal put together with help from Cooley and Kirkland & Ellis. For Salt Lake City-based Instructure, the sale comes after a strategic review process, according to a statement. Formed in 2008, Instructure boasts more than 30 million users of its software and offers two main products: the Canvas learning management platform for schools and the Bridge employee development platform for businesses. Canvas is a "digital classroom" where students can get assignments, take quizzes and track grades,...

