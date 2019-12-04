Duolingo Scores $1.5B Valuation With Latest Funding Round

Law360 (December 4, 2019, 3:27 PM EST) -- Language-learning company Duolingo said Wednesday it reached so-called unicorn status with a $1.5 billion valuation after raising $30 million in its latest funding round. Alphabet Inc. investment fund CapitalG led the Series F financing round that helped Duolingo become the first Pittsburgh technology startup to become a unicorn, or reach a valuation of at least $1 billion, Duolingo said. Duolingo is a free language-learning platform that counts Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates among its 30 million users, according to its website. The new capital will go into product development and expanding its current team, Duolingo said. “We started Duolingo with the mission...

