Hospital Groups Challenge HHS Pricing Transparency Rule

Law360 (December 4, 2019, 10:32 PM EST) -- A coalition of groups representing hospitals across the U.S. are challenging a Trump administration rule that would force hospitals to publicly disclose pricing information for health care items and services, calling the rule "unlawful, several times over." The American Hospital Association, the American Federation of Hospitals, the Children's Hospital Association and others sued U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar over a final rule published late last month by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. The rule requires hospitals to publish online "a huge quantity of confidential pricing information reflecting individually negotiated contract terms with all third-party payers, including...

