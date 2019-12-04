Most Firms Can't Heed Outside Counsel Rules, Losing Millions

Law360 (December 4, 2019, 3:29 PM EST) -- A new report on outside counsel guidelines found that most firms aren't able to effectively manage their responsibilities to clients under the guidelines, potentially costing millions of dollars per year in rejected invoices. In a report released Wednesday by timekeeping company Bellefield Systems and the Association of Legal Administrators, surveys found that many firms simply write off rejected invoices and other consequences of failing to follow the terms of the outside counsel guidelines as the cost of doing business, and that most firms don't have a consistent system in place to ensure the rules are followed. "Today, the majority of firms...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS