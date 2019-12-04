Sens. Confirm Divisive Mo. Pick, 4 Others To Trial Court Seats

Law360, Washington (December 4, 2019, 7:21 PM EST) -- A lawyer who has defended tougher abortion restrictions narrowly won U.S. Senate confirmation Wednesday to a federal district judgeship in Missouri despite opposition from all of the Democrats and a pair of Republicans, with the chamber also approving four other trial court picks with bipartisan support. Sarah E. Pitlyk, a lawyer with the socially conservative Thomas More Society, was confirmed on a 49-44 vote after receiving a rare "not qualified" rating from the American Bar Association over her limited courtroom experience. The group's evaluation panel cited "the absence of any trial or even real litigation experience" during in her decadelong career....

