Firms Can't Tie Down Departing Attys, ABA Panel Says

Law360 (December 4, 2019, 3:08 PM EST) -- Lawyers should be free to depart their law firm for another location without being restricted by noncompetition clauses or by rigid firm notification requirements, according to guidance released Wednesday in an opinion by an American Bar Association committee. Firms should not restrict lawyers from representing clients as the attorneys transition from one location to another, and should expect that the departing lawyer will assist in compiling the last bills, assembling files and setting up what will stay behind, according to the opinion by the ABA Standing Committee on Ethics and Professional Responsibility. In instances in which an attorney has had "significant...

