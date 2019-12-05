Japan Approves Early-Phase Trade Deals With US

Law360 (December 5, 2019, 6:36 PM EST) -- Japan’s legislature on Wednesday approved a pair of trade agreements with the U.S. that will cut tariffs on a number of agricultural and industrial goods and liberalize digital trade between the two nations, moving the deals into position to take effect at the start of 2020. U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer praised the move, saying in a statement that he commends Japan’s quick action to approve the trade deals. He also said that President Donald Trump is expected to sign the implementing proclamation for the U.S. next week. “The positive results the United States and Japan will gain from these agreements...

