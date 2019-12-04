Chinese Power Co. Is Latest To Delay London Stock Listing

Law360 (December 4, 2019, 5:03 PM EST) -- Chinese energy company SDIC Power said Wednesday it would delay its planned listing on the London Stock Exchange citing current market conditions, making it the latest company to withdraw plans to list on the British exchange. SDIC Power Holdings Co. announced on Nov. 26 its plans to trade global depository shares on the Shanghai-London Stock Connect but said Wednesday it was postponing that for the time being for the sake of investors. “The company believes this is a prudent decision and is in the best interests of its existing and future shareholders,” SDIC Power said in its announcement on the London...

