High Court May Allow Georgia To Copyright Legal Annotations

Law360 (December 4, 2019, 4:24 PM EST) -- On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the Georgia v. Public.Resource.Org Inc. case. Based on the justices’ questions, it appears the court is inclined to let Georgia’s practice of adopting an annotated code as its official code stand, while clarifying that because the annotations added to the actual language of the statute do not have the force of law, they are, therefore, eligible for copyright protection. The appellee, Public.Resource.Org, publishes online a free version of Georgia’s annotated code, which the state of Georgia recognizes as its only official code. Georgia sued PRO for copyright violation. Even though...

