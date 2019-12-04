London Catching Up To San Francisco As Legal Tech Leader

Law360 (December 4, 2019, 6:05 PM EST) -- San Francisco continues to lead the $15.9 billion global legal technology industry, but the market in London is quickly growing and stands to challenge its U.S. competitor, according to a Law Society of England and Wales report. Singapore and Hong Kong are not far behind London in the global legal technology — or lawtech — sector, with Atlanta, Toronto, Madrid, Belfast, Tel Aviv and Kuala Lumpur also making the list of the top 10 emerging lawtech cities, the report released Tuesday said. Lawtech is broken down into two areas in the report. The more established area includes document management, e-billing and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS