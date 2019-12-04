11th Circ. Pick Defends Role In Abortion, Voting Rights Cases

Law360, Washington (December 4, 2019, 7:23 PM EST) -- One of President Donald Trump's youngest appellate court picks on Wednesday defended his work on abortion and voting rights cases as Alabama's solicitor general and told senators his 13 years as a lawyer and seven months as a judge have prepared him to join the Eleventh Circuit. U.S. District Judge Andrew L. Brasher, 38, said that after clerking for one of the court's judges and arguing 17 cases before it, "the Eleventh Circuit is like a second home for me." He drew skepticism from Democrats over his relative youth and work defending a 2013 Alabama law requiring abortion providers to have...

