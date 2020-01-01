Insurance Legislation & Regulation To Watch In 2020

Law360 (January 1, 2020, 12:04 PM EST) -- With Congress poised to consider legislation that could open the floodgates for cannabis-related insurance and state regulators continuing their work on guidelines to help stabilize the market for long-term care coverage, 2020 promises to be a busy year for policymaking in the insurance space. Here, Law360 breaks down three pending legislative and regulatory developments to watch. Congress Considers Pot Insurance Protections While the ongoing federal prohibition of marijuana has deterred most insurers from offering property and liability policies to cannabis companies, the market for the highly sought-after coverage may heat up if Congress approves two "safe harbor" bills that would protect...

