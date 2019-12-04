New Balance Wins Trademark Fight Over 'New Bunren' Shoes

Law360 (December 4, 2019, 9:48 PM EST) -- A federal judge on Wednesday sided with New Balance and ruled that a distributor of Chinese sneakers called "New Bunren" had infringed the shoemaker's trademark, rejecting the argument that the firm hadn't sold its wares in the U.S. U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika ruled that USA New Bunren International Co. Limited LLC made sufficient "use in commerce" of the infringing materials — lookalike sneakers featuring a similar "N" logo — to be sued in American court. "New Bunren argues that no products bearing New Bunren's 'N' marks were shipped to or sold in any physical stores in the United States [but]...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS