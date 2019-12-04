Newly OK'd Trial Pick Pulls In Nearly $300K Law Firm Income

Law360 (December 4, 2019, 5:41 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump's just-confirmed pick for an upstate New York district court seat reported close to $300,000 in law firm income from Hodgson Russ LLP each of the last two years, with total assets approaching the million-dollar mark, according to congressional financial disclosures. John L. Sinatra Jr., who cleared the U.S. Senate on Wednesday 75-18 for the Western District of New York, told the Senate Judiciary Committee that as a partner in Hodgson Russ he took in almost $284,000 last year. Committee staff provided the disclosure papers to Law360 on Monday. Sinatra went through a long Senate process to join the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS