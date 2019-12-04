Pa. Claims Manager Wants Atty Fees Paused In ADA Appeal

Law360 (December 4, 2019, 7:27 PM EST) -- A Pittsburgh claims management and administration company wants to pause its payment of attorney fees and costs to Stember Cohn & Davidson-Welling LLC while it appeals whether an ex-employee’s “limited win” in an Americans with Disabilities Act case entitled her to have her costs covered, the company told a federal court Wednesday. Premier Comp Solutions LLC asked U.S. District Judge Billy Roy Wilson for a stay on his order that the company pay more than $190,000 in fees and costs to Stember Cohn, given that Premier had appealed the order and plaintiff Beth Schirnhofer had appealed the judge’s decision to throw out...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS