Oil, Coal Product Cos. Excluded From Superfund Safety Net

Law360 (December 4, 2019, 8:13 PM EST) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday said it isn't necessary to force petroleum-based and coal-based product manufacturers to set aside money to cover pollution cleanups that may result from their operations. Under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act, the EPA is required to determine whether financial responsibility regulations are necessary for a variety of industries, including the petroleum and coal product manufacturing industry. But the EPA said in a proposed rule that there's a low risk of default in the industry and most companies have sufficient funds to cover cleanups. The agency said it made that determination using...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS