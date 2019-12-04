Murray Energy Files $1.7B Baseline Offer Under Ch. 11 Plan

Law360 (December 4, 2019, 8:46 PM EST) -- Bankrupt coal producer Murray Energy Corp. filed proposed bidding procedures Wednesday in Ohio court that contemplate a $1.7 billion stalking horse offer from its senior term loan lenders, a day after it submitted its Chapter 11 plan proposal. According to the documents, a group of superpriority term loan lenders owed $1.7 billion will credit bid that amount for substantially all the assets of Murray Energy to set a baseline bid for a sale process expected to culminate in a transaction by May 2020. The debtor said it has been marketing its assets already and has reached out to more than 80...

