Renewable Power Co. Hack Highlights Security Concerns

Law360 (December 5, 2019, 2:29 PM EST) -- Recently the news broke that a sPower, a Utah-based company, became the first U.S. renewable energy provider to become the victim of a cyberattack. Significantly, the attack caused the company to lose connection with power generation installations — the first time that has happened in the U.S. Background sPower is a renewable independent power producer, or IPP, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. IPPs typically generate electric power for sale to utilities and end users. sPower has wind and solar farms in numerous states, and a grid control center in Utah through which the company communicates with its generation facilities....

