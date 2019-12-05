Justices Asked To Take On Conn.'s Alcohol 'Cartel' Law

Law360 (December 5, 2019, 6:23 PM EST) -- Bolstered by a scathing dissent, the country’s self-proclaimed largest independent wine retailer is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to take on a Second Circuit decision clearing Connecticut’s alcohol pricing law of antitrust allegations that it blasted as a state-level replication of a price-fixing conspiracy. Connecticut Fine Wine and Spirits LLC, the Connecticut arm of Total Wine & More, relied heavily in its cert petition on the dissent from four Second Circuit judges whose votes weren’t enough to trigger rehearing against an appeals panel that upheld the Connecticut Liquor Control Act in February. The law’s alcohol pricing provisions, including a requirement for...

