Personal Injury Firm Sues To Keep Using 'Heavy Hitters' TM

Law360 (December 5, 2019, 7:01 PM EST) -- A personal injury firm is asking a federal court to declare that it has the right to continue using its long-running “Heavy Hitters” nickname in ads even if it decides to fire a legal advertiser who claims to own the trademark rights to the name. In a suit filed Wednesday, a law firm named Gilman & Bedigian LLC told the court that Richard Sackett effectively abandoned the “Heavy Hitters” trademark and has no rights to it in Maryland and Pennsylvania, where the firm operates. The suit came after Sackett allegedly threatened that Gilman & Bedigian would be forced to give up...

