Senator Warns Dark Money Could Sway Supreme Court

Law360 (December 4, 2019, 10:05 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court has found itself “mired in dark money” and is due for a dose of transparency, a Democratic senator from Rhode Island told a group of reporters at the National Press Club on Wednesday afternoon. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse said during a talk on partisan influence in the U.S. court system that anonymous funding holds incredible weight in the campaigns that help select nominees to serve on the nation’s highest court, and may even affect how the justices rule in key cases. “It is urgent and proper that we know who these dark money donors are, so we can...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS