EU Looks To Protect Financial Sector If CCPs Collapse

Law360, London (December 5, 2019, 1:23 PM GMT) -- European Union governments have waved through measures that will force central counterparties to bear their losses, to help authorities safely wind down failing clearinghouses and prevent collapses from harming the €640 trillion ($841 trillion) market in over-the-counter derivatives. The Council of the European Union said on Wednesday that it has approved bloc-wide rules to ensure that European central counterparties, or CCPs, can make up their losses during financial difficulty or be wound down without causing disruption. CCPs, which are also known as clearinghouses, absorb risk between buyers and sellers in the market in over-the-counter derivatives. Sixteen CCPs are authorized in the EU to clear...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS