Securities Watchdog Mulls New Rules For Ratings Agencies

Law360, London (December 5, 2019, 3:21 PM GMT) -- Europe’s securities watchdog said Thursday it is considering new guidelines aimed at toughening regulation on credit rating agencies and weeding out any conflicts of interest in the credit rating process. The European Securities and Markets Authority has launched a consultation on new rules that would dictate the processes that ratings agencies must have in place to be compliant with European Union regulations aimed at protecting the integrity of ratings. The watchdog said agencies should have clear guidance on the internal controls they should have in place to protect the integrity of their ratings. The regulator said it had identified the need...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS