Capital Shortfall At EU Banks' €10B Less Than Predicted

Law360, London (December 5, 2019, 3:04 PM GMT) -- Europe's largest lenders are facing a collective shortfall of €124.8 billion ($163.9 billion) in the capital they are required to hold by 2027 to meet global rules, the European Banking Authority has said — €10 billion less than the EU regulator predicted this year. The EBA warned on Wednesday that the shortfall means lenders will have to boost the minimum reserves of capital they hold by 23.6% by 2027, which is when the final rules agreed under the so-called Basel III accord will be fully implemented across the bloc. The reforms compel banks across the bloc to increase liquidity and reduce leverage....

